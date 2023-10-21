 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Kansas State quarterback Will Howard play vs. TCU on Saturday?

Howard was benched for freshman Avery Johnson last week. Will he be back on the field against TCU?

By Grace McDermott
Will Howard of the Kansas State Wildcats runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard left the field last week, and freshman Avery Johnson came in and rushed for five touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech. It is not clear whether Howard was injured — he did sustain a leg injury earlier this season against Missouri — but the Wildcats are reportedly planning on playing both quarterbacks as they face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Howard has been the starter all season, and led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship last year, but Johnson made a real splash last week with his five-TD performance. It does not appear that Howard is injured at this point.

Johnson attempted just nine passes last week, completing eight for 77 yards, but added 90 yards on the ground. The Wildcats kick off against TCU at 7:00 p.m. ET in Manhattan, Kansas as they keep their sights set on a path to the Big 12 title game.

