Will Kansas State quarterback Will Howard play vs. TCU on Saturday?

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard left the field last week, and freshman Avery Johnson came in and rushed for five touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech. It is not clear whether Howard was injured — he did sustain a leg injury earlier this season against Missouri — but the Wildcats are reportedly planning on playing both quarterbacks as they face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Howard has been the starter all season, and led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship last year, but Johnson made a real splash last week with his five-TD performance. It does not appear that Howard is injured at this point.

Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein says no starter has been chosen at quarterback for the TCU game.



No matter who the Wildcats go with they plan to play both Will Howard and Avery Johnson. Klein says each of them have been great at practice this week. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) October 19, 2023

Johnson attempted just nine passes last week, completing eight for 77 yards, but added 90 yards on the ground. The Wildcats kick off against TCU at 7:00 p.m. ET in Manhattan, Kansas as they keep their sights set on a path to the Big 12 title game.