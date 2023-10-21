 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Virginia vs. No. 10 North Carolina via live stream in CFB Week 8

Virginia and North Carolina face off Saturday, October 21 in Week 8 ACC play. Here’s when and how to watch the matchup from anywhere

By Pete Hernandez
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 07: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 40-7. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Virginia Cavaliers meet the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels in an ACC showdown in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, and the game will air on The CW.

Virginia (1-5, 0-2 ACC) snapped a five-game losing streak to start the season, earning their first victory by way of a 27-13 win over William & Mary. Tony Muskett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cavaliers ended an eight-game skid that dated back to the 2022 season. After surpassing the century mark in rushing just once this year, Virginia totaled 221 yards on the ground against the Tribe.

North Carolina (6-0, 3-0 ACC) and their undefeated season continued last weekend with a 31-21 win over No. 25 Miami, and it coincided with Tez Walker’s long-awaited debut. After a back-and-forth battle with his eligibility, Walker was undoubtedly the star of the game with six catches for 151 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Walker was responsible for three of Drake Maye’s four touchdown passes on the evening, with the latter throwing for 273 yards through the air without an interception.

Virginia vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: The CW
Live stream: cwtv.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: North Carolina -23 (-110)
Total: 56.5
Moneyline: North Carolina -1800, Virginia +1000

