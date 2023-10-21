How to watch Virginia vs. No. 10 North Carolina via live stream in CFB Week 8

The Virginia Cavaliers meet the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels in an ACC showdown in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, and the game will air on The CW.

Virginia (1-5, 0-2 ACC) snapped a five-game losing streak to start the season, earning their first victory by way of a 27-13 win over William & Mary. Tony Muskett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cavaliers ended an eight-game skid that dated back to the 2022 season. After surpassing the century mark in rushing just once this year, Virginia totaled 221 yards on the ground against the Tribe.

North Carolina (6-0, 3-0 ACC) and their undefeated season continued last weekend with a 31-21 win over No. 25 Miami, and it coincided with Tez Walker’s long-awaited debut. After a back-and-forth battle with his eligibility, Walker was undoubtedly the star of the game with six catches for 151 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Walker was responsible for three of Drake Maye’s four touchdown passes on the evening, with the latter throwing for 273 yards through the air without an interception.

Virginia vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: The CW

Live stream: cwtv.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: North Carolina -23 (-110)

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -1800, Virginia +1000