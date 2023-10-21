Which teams have qualified for the 2023 MLS playoffs?

It’s Decision Day in Major League Soccer as 28 of the 29 teams in the league are in action on the final day of the regular season. While multiple teams have already clinched their spot in the postseason, there are several teams in the league still vying for their chance at a playoff berth. Let’s take a look at the situation in each conference ahead of Decision Day.

Which teams have qualified for 2023 MLS playoffs?

Eastern Conference

Qualified: FC Cincinnati, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, New England, Atlanta United, Nashville SC

FC Cincinnati have not only secured the top spot in the Eastern Conference, but they clinched the Supporters’ Shield as well as they sit on 68 points with one match to go. They’re eight points clear of second-place Orlando, and a whole 12 points clear of the Western Conference top seed St. Louis City.

Orlando has clinched the No. 2 seed while the few spots below them are still up in the air and will be decided on Decision Day.

Eliminated: DC United, Inter Miami CF, Toronto FC

Lionel Messi’s first season in MLS ends in disappointment for the 36-year-old forward as he ended up with one goal and two assists through just five appearances. After an incredible Leagues Cup run, Messi didn’t see much action in the regular season as he was held out of several games with an injury, along with teammate Jordi Alba.

Still in play: CF Montreal, New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire, Charlotte FC, New York City FC

The two wild card spots remain wide open with five teams battling to claim them on Decision Day.

Western Conference

Qualified: St. Louis City SC, Los Angeles FC, Seattle Sounders FC, Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

St. Louis City made history by clinching the top spot in the conference in their first season, making them the first expansion team in MLS history to accomplish that feat. Expect City to clean up in the MLS Year-End awards with goalkeeper Roman Burki up for both MVP and Goalkeeper of the Year, coach Bradley Carnell in the running for Coach of the Year, and Eduard Lowen up for Newcomer of the Year.

While St. Louis has already secured the No. 1 seed, the rest of the seeds are still up for grabs as there are only four points separating second-place LAFC and sixth-place Vancouver Whitecaps. Plenty to play for on Decision Day for teams that have qualified as a top-four seed will receive home field advantage in the first round.

Eliminated: Austin FC, Los Angeles Galaxy, Colorado Rapids

After a stellar No. 2 finish and a run to the conference finals last year, Austin FC was a shell of their former selves this season as they sit in 12th place with just 38 points on the season heading into Decision Day. The Galaxy and the Rapids both had miserable campaigns as well as they’ll have a long offseason to figure out their next moves ahead of next year.

Still in play: Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City, Minnesota United FC

There’s one playoff spot and two wild card spots left in the Western Conference with five teams still in the running to claim them. Get ready for a wild slate of action on Decision Day with all the Eastern Conference games kicking off at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the Western Conference games at 9 p.m.