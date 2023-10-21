NYCFC vs. Chicago Fire: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

It’s Decision Day in MLS on Saturday, and several teams are still fighting for their playoff lives. New York City FC and Chicago Fire are two of those teams, and they’ll go head-to-head at Citi Field on Saturday evening, with both teams needing points to have a shot at qualifying for the postseason. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET, as well as the rest of the Eastern Conference matches that will get started at the same time as well. You can catch all the action on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NYCFC v. Chicago Fire

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

NYCFC: -175

Draw: +320

Chicago Fire: +400

Moneyline pick: Chicago Fire +400

Both teams are coming off 2-0 losses in their last matches, with NYC dropping points to an already-eliminated DC United team, while Chicago dropped their result to Charlotte. The Fire sit in 11th place on 40 points, needing a win and some help from the Nashville vs. New York Red Bulls match. A draw would do them some good as well, as long as the Red Bulls lose their final outing.

NYCFC find themselves in a tougher spot, as they’re the lowest-ranked team to not have been eliminated from playoff contention yet. They sit in 13th place with 38 points, needing a win to have a fighting chance. Any other result will guarantee an end to their season. Even with a win, NYC would need some help from the Nashville-NYRB matchup, and they’ll have to hope that Charlotte don’t get a result against Miami.

Chicago is coming off a big 4-1 win over Inter Miami on October 4, though they were brought right back down with the 2-0 loss to Charlotte the following week. The Fire are led by Maren Haile-Selassie with six goals on the season, followed closely by Kei Kamara and Xherdan Shaqiri with five each.

The Fire are coming in as the underdogs, but I’m backing them to get in and steal all three points at Citi Field. Despite having plenty of low moments throughout the season, the Fire have performed well under pressure. Take the underdogs in this one.