Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

It’s Decision Day in Major League Soccer, and two teams in desperate need of points to have a shot at making the postseason will go head-to-head on Saturday. Sporting Kansas City, currently in 10th place, will face off against 11th-place Minnesota United on the final day of the regular MLS season. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, which is the same time for every single match in the Western Conference. You can catch all the action on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sporting KC v. Minnesota United

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

Sporting KC: -115

Draw: +300

Minnesota United: +245

Moneyline pick: Sporting KC -115

It’s crunch time. There are no more avenues into the playoffs for these two sides other than a win. They’re both sitting on 41 points, just two points behind the San Jose Earthquakes, who occupy the final wild card spot in the table. A draw between Minnesota and SKC will do them no good, as that would guarantee they would both miss out on the postseason.

Whoever wins this match will also need a little help from some of the other matches taking place in the positions just above them. Right now, Portland, Dallas, and San Jose are all tied on 43 points, occupying the final three spots with postseason action attached. Dallas and San Jose are both playing against teams who have already been eliminated, with the Hoops taking on the LA Galaxy and the Earthquakes facing off against Austin FC. Portland will play against a red-hot Houston Dynamo team in their final match of the season.

A loss for any one of those teams — or a draw with some help from the goal differential column — will put the winner of SKC vs. Minnesota into the playoff picture. Both sides are coming off big wins last week, also preceded by blowout losses for both teams the week before that. They’ve had some ups and downs this season but will be fighting tooth and nail to take all three points.

Luckily for SKC, they’ll be hosting at Children’s Mercy Park as they look for their home crowd to give them the boost they need. SKC got the 1-0 win over the Loons last time they met in September, and I’d expect them to get the win at home again on Decision Day.