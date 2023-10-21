Air Force vs. Navy: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 8 matchup

In 2019, the Navy Midshipmen picked up an exhilarating 34-25 victory over Air Force. In the three years since, however, the Commander-in-Chief trophy has resided with the Falcons. The Midshipmen will once again have their work cut out for them this year, as they’ll welcome the No. 22 Falcons to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons enter Saturday’s matchup on an 11 game winning streak, which is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the FBS (they’re one 11 undefeated teams). Their offense is a finely tuned machine, as the Falcons lead the nation in rushing yards per game (334.2) along with being tops in time of possession and third down conversion rate. A lot of that success is due to the strong play of quarterback Zac Larrier, who has thrown for 468 yards and rushed for 473 yards this season. That said, Larrier suffered a knee injury late last week in the Falcons win over Wyoming, which could limit his availability against Navy.

Navy is coming off wins over North Texas and Charlotte, and is seeking its first three-game winning streak since 2019. They also have some uncertainty at quarterback due to Tai Lavatai suffering a rib injury last week that kept him out for almost all of the game. Freshman Braxton Woodson threw a touchdown in his place in Navy’s 14-0 win. The Midshipmen are only averaging 99.3 yards through the air this season, but are still getting plenty of production from their signature ground gae (235.7 yards per game rushing).

Air Force vs. Navy

Date: Saturday Oct. 21

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Air Force -11

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: Air Force -425, Navy +330