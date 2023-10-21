 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch No. 14 Utah vs. No. 18 USC via live stream in CFB Week 8

Utah and USC face off Saturday, October 21 in Week 8. Here’s when and how to watch the matchup from anywhere

By Pete Hernandez
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The No. 14 Utah Utes and the No. 18 USC Trojans meet in a Pac-12 showdown in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the game will air on Fox.

Utah (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) rebounded from their first loss of the season to No. 19 Oregon State by routing California, 34-14 in Week 7. The Golden Bears had no answer for Sione Vaki, who literally ran over Cal’s defense for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including a highlight-worthy 72-yard for his longest gain of the day.

In his third start of the season, Bryson Barnes threw for 128 yards and added 50 on the ground, helping spark a stagnant run game over the last few games.

USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) was handed its first loss of the season by No. 21 Notre Dame last week, and the 48-20 final score indicates how lopsided the affair was. The Fighting Irish’s defense harassed the reigning Heisman Winner, having intercepted Caleb Williams three times and returning a fumble for a touchdown in the win.

USC ended the night with five turnovers and was held to 92 yards rushing, in what was their worst performance of the season.

Utah vs. USC

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: foxsports.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC - 7 (-110)
Total: 56
Moneyline: USC -265, Utah +215

More From DraftKings Network