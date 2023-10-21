How to watch No. 14 Utah vs. No. 18 USC via live stream in CFB Week 8

The No. 14 Utah Utes and the No. 18 USC Trojans meet in a Pac-12 showdown in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the game will air on Fox.

Utah (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) rebounded from their first loss of the season to No. 19 Oregon State by routing California, 34-14 in Week 7. The Golden Bears had no answer for Sione Vaki, who literally ran over Cal’s defense for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including a highlight-worthy 72-yard for his longest gain of the day.

In his third start of the season, Bryson Barnes threw for 128 yards and added 50 on the ground, helping spark a stagnant run game over the last few games.

USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) was handed its first loss of the season by No. 21 Notre Dame last week, and the 48-20 final score indicates how lopsided the affair was. The Fighting Irish’s defense harassed the reigning Heisman Winner, having intercepted Caleb Williams three times and returning a fumble for a touchdown in the win.

USC ended the night with five turnovers and was held to 92 yards rushing, in what was their worst performance of the season.

Utah vs. USC

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: foxsports.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC - 7 (-110)

Total: 56

Moneyline: USC -265, Utah +215