No. 2 Michigan vs. Michigan State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 8

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines meet the Michigan State Spartans in Week 8 of the college football season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, and the game will air on NBC.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) and their perfect season extended for another week as they made easy work of Indiana in a 53-7 rout of the Hoosiers last weekend. Despite a slow start in which they trailed by a touchdown through the first quarter, the Wolverines went on a 52-0 run through the final three quarters, led by 222 passing yards and three touchdowns from J.J. McCarthy.

The Wolverines boast an average scoring margin of +33 this season while holding their opponents to 6.7 PPG. Their 39.4 PPG scoring average ranks 10th in the country.

Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) held a 24-6 lead over Rutgers through the third quarter last week, but the Scarlet Knights had the last laugh when the dust settled. Kyle Monangai ran for 148 yards, including a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown run as Rutgers compiled one of their best comeback victories in program history. The win was a spoiler for Spartans interim head coach Harlon Barnett, who is still in search of his first win.

Michigan vs. Michigan State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC.com / Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -24.5 (-110)

Total: 48

Moneyline: Michigan -2400, Michigan State +1200