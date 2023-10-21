How to watch No. 16 Duke vs. No. 4 Florida State via live stream in CFB Week 8

The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles in Week 8 of the college football season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, and the game will air on ABC. Saturday’s showdown marks a meeting between the first and third-place teams in the ACC.

Duke (5-1, 2-0 ACC) bounced back from a 21-14 loss to No. 11 Notre Dame with a 24-3 rout of NC State last week. With starting quarterback Riley Leonard sidelined, Henry Belin IV made his first career start and did enough to keep the Blue Devils offense humming. Belin threw a pair of touchdowns while Duke’s defense limited the Wolfpack to just 4.8 yards per pass to keep the Blue Devils undefeated in conference play.

Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC) and their undefeated season continued for another week as they dominated Syracuse 41-3 last week. The Seminoles totaled 535 total yards of offense, including 191 yards on the ground, to easily win at home and keep their perfect record intact. Florida State boasts the country’s seventh-best scoring offense (42.2 PPG) while their defense is giving up just 18.3 PPG, ranking 23rd in the nation.

Duke vs. Florida State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -14 (-110)

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Florida State -600, Duke +440