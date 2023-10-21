Hawai’i vs. New Mexico: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 8 MWC game

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (2-5, 0-2 MWC) face the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-2 MWC) in Week 8 of the college football season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque. Both programs ride two-game losing streaks and are tied for 10th in the Mountain West Conference standings.

After eking out a three-point win over New Mexico State, the Rainbow Warriors have dropped back-to-back games while giving up an average of 42.5 PPG in that timespan. Hawai’i faced an early 17-0 deficit to San Diego State last week, before trimming the deficit to three points at halftime.

Unfortunately, the Rainbow Warriors’ defense lost the second-half battle, getting outscored 24-10 in the final two quarters to remain winless in conference play.

New Mexico was thoroughly outplayed in a 52-24 route by San Jose State last week, in which the Spartans erupted for 38 points alone in the second half. The Lobos’ defense being outplayed has been par for the course this season, as they rank 120th in the country in points allowed (34.5 PPG). In spite of the loss, New Mexico surpassed last season’s points total of 157, having scored 167 points through six games.

Hawai’i vs. New Mexico

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Hawai’i -1 (-110)

Total: 60

Moneyline: Hawai’i -115, New Mexico - 105