How to watch No. 8 Texas vs. Houston via live stream in CFB Week 8

For the first time in a quarter-century, the Texas Longhorns and Houston Cougars will do battle on the gridiron as conference opponents. It’ll be their first overall matchup since 2002. The Longhorns enter the game as the No. 8 team in the country, while the 3-3 Cougars are coming off an upset win over West Virginia.

The Longhorns are coming off a 34-30 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in a game where quarterback Quinn Ewers went 31-for-37 passing with one touchdown along with throwing two costly interceptions. Ewers has thrown for more than 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while running back Jonathon Brooks has run for 726 yards so far this season.

The Cougars enter this game on the back of a miracle win over West Virginia that went their way after a successful Hail Mary at the buzzer. Quarterback Donovan Smith, who tossed the aforementioned Hail Mary, has been a stud for the Cougars this season, completing 66.2% of his passes for 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns this season in his first year with the Cougars after transferring from Texas Tech. He’s had to be strong due to their ineffective running game, which is led by running back Parker Jenkins, who leads the team with 222 yards rushing.

Texas vs. Houston

Date: Saturday Oct. 21

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -23

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: Texas -2100, Houston +1100