How to watch No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Alabama via live stream in CFB Week 8

Tennessee and Alabama face off Saturday, October 21 in Week 8 in the SEC. Here’s when and how to watch the matchup from anywhere

By Henry Palattella
Jalen Milroe of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide might not be the best team in the country, but they still have a marquee matchup this week against No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers. While the Crimson Tide have only dropped one game this season, they haven’t looked like the powerhouse they’ve looked like in years prior, as evidenced by their close 24-21 win over Arkansas last week. They’ll look to put that in the rearview mirror Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Volunteers haven’t looked like world-beaters this year either, as they’re coming off a 20-13 win over Texas A&M where quarterback Joe Milton threw for a season-low 100 yards. Milton, who is in his third year with Tennessee, has thrown for 1,264 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this year. Running back Jaylen Wright is coming off a solid game against the Aggies with a season-high 136 rushing yards, which bumped his season-total to 571 yards.

The Crimson Tide are led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, who is coming off a performance where he completed less than 50% of his passes and was sacked four times. Milroe has thrown for 1,397 yards this season along with rushing for a team-high five scores. The Crimson Tide will be looking to get vengeance for last year when they suffered a 52-49 road loss to the Volunteers on a game-winning field goal.

Tennessee vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -9
Total: 49
Moneyline: Alabama -360, Tennessee +285

