UCF vs. No. 6 Oklahoma: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 8 Big 12 game

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners have put together another incredible start to the season and enter this week undefeated with one of the most explosive offensives in the entire country. Here’s what to know about the Sooners game against Central Florida.

The Knights have had a tough start to their time in the Big 12, as the Knights have dropped their first three conference matchups and now get to travel to Norman to take on one of the best teams in the nation. UCF’s biggest strength is on the ground, where they average 246.3 yards per game on the ground. They’ll start John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback after missing most of the last three games with a right leg injury. Plumlee passed for 586 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 163 yards prior to his injury.

The Knights will be going against a familiar face, as Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel started his college career at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. Gabriel played in three games for UCF in 2021 before breaking his left clavicle and entering the transfer portal. The Sooners defense has also been a strength this season, as they’re holding teams to an average of 14 points a game this season.

UCF vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday Oct. 21

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -19

Total: 65

Moneyline: Okalhoma -1200, Central Florida +750