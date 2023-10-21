No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 3 Ohio State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 8 Big Ten battle

It’s finally here. After a start to the season that’s featured plenty of underwhelming Big Ten games, the first true must-see matchup on the conference slate is here, as Penn State will travel to Ohio Stadium to take on Ohio State in a battle of unbeaten teams. Here’s what to know about the matchup.

While Penn State is off to an electric start to the season, the Buckeyes have been their Achilles heel of late, as Penn State has beat Ohio State once since 2012, with the one win coming in Happy Valley in 2016. The Nittany Lions’ offense is led by standout quarterback Drew Allar, who has offered steady play under center so far this season. They also have standout running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, both of whom have already cleared 300 yards this season.

The Buckeyes have woken up after a slow start to the season, which is due in large part to strong play from wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who both topped 1,000 yards last season That said, Egbuka’s status for this week is up in the air after he missed last week’s game against Purdue, which would hurt quarterback Kyle McCord’s productivity. The Buckeyes also have a banged-up backfield, though running back TreVeyon Henderson could find his way back into the lineup after missing last week’s game.

Penn State vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -4

Total: 47

Moneyline: Ohio State -185, Penn State +154