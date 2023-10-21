College football, Week 8 injury report: Riley Leonard, Will Howard among players to monitor

As we approach Week 8 of the 2023 college football season, we break down the most significant injury reports for the week ahead.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Daniels missed a third straight game for the Kansas Jayhawks after re-aggravating a back injury. Kansas fell to Oklahoma State in Week 7 with backup Jason Bean under center. Bean threw five touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. Kansas has a bye in Week 8, and then faces a major challenger in Oklahoma in Week 9, giving Daniels more time to heal.

Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona

The Wildcats QB has now missed several weeks in a row, and may have lost his job to Noah Fifita, who has been excelling for the Wildcats. After the devastating triple-overtime loss to USC in which Fifita threw five touchdowns, the Wildcats dominated Washington State, and Fifita passed for 343 yards. De Laura was a game time decision for the WSU game, and it is unclear whether his injury or Fifita’s performance kept him on the sideline.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson sat out of Ohio State’s Week 7 win over Purdue with an undisclosed injury, but he was listed as a game-time decision and reports were coming out that said he was expected to return. The Buckeyes may have wanted to save him for this week’s matchup against Penn State and avoid using him unnecessarily against the Boilermakers. RBs Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum were also out for most of the game, and OSU will need at least two of the three to return this week to beat Penn State.

Will Howard, QB, Kansas State

Kansas State grabbed a big win over Texas Tech in Week 7, and both Avery Johnson and Will Howard played quarterback. Howard’s leg was injured in Kansas State’s loss to Missouri, and Johnson scored five rushing touchdowns against Texas Tech. Howard has been able to play, but may need rest after struggling against Oklahoma State in Week 6.

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

Leonard sustained an ankle sprain on Duke’s final play in their loss to Notre Dame in Week 5. The injury was initially reported to keep Leonard out for several weeks. Backup Henry Belin IV led Duke to a win over NC State in Week 7, but as the Blue Devils face Florida State this week, they will desperately need Leonard back on the field. Leonard is day-to-day ahead of the big-time ACC matchup in Week 8.

Tanner Mordecai, QB, Wisconsin

Mordecai is out indefinitely after breaking his hand in Wisconsin’s Week 7 loss to Iowa. He had surgery after the fracture in his throwing hand. Bradedyn Locke is expected to start in Mordecai’s absence. He passed for 122 yards and an interception against Iowa. The Badgers face Illinois in Week 8.

Jaden Rashada, QB, Arizona State

Rashada remains out for ASU with an undisclosed injury, and is expected to be out for several weeks. Trenton Bourguet has been the starter in his absence. Bourguet played well in Arizona State’s close loss to Colorado before the Sun Devils’ bye in Week 7, passing for 335 yards and a touchdown and rushing for a second touchdown. Rashada is expected to remain out as ASU faces Washington this week.

Cam Rising, QB, Utah

Rising remains out as he continues to rehab from an ACL injury that he sustained in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2022 season. Backups Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes have filled in for the Utes in his absence. Rising is expected to be out for the Utes’ game against USC in Week 8. It is unclear when — or if — he plans to return.