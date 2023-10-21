Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan fight time, live stream, more for welterweight bout

The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California will be the location for a welterweight eliminator between Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) and Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs). The fight will be on DAZN with the coverage of the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan

DAZN will have coverage of the Rocha-Santillan card with the main event expected to begin around 12:15 a.m. ET

Fighter history

Rocha, a 23-year-old from Santa Ana, California is looking to win his seventh straight fight after suffering a loss to Rashid Ellis. He has won several regional titles and is hoping a win on Saturday can put him closer to a world championship title shot.

Santillan, a 31-year-old from San Diego, will be taking on his third fight this year, and like Rocha, he is hoping that a win will lead to a world title shot down the road. He has wins over Julio Luna Avila and Erick Bone this year. Santillan has won multiple NABF regional titles at light welterweight and welterweight.

Fight odds

Rocha is a -650 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Santillan is the underdog at +425.

Full card for Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan