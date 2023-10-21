Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight bout

Lightweight veteran contenders Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares will fight Saturday, October 21 from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. DAZN will handle coverage of the fight starting at 2 p.m. ET.

How to watch Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares

DAZN will begin coverage of the card at 2 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to begin around 5:15 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) has been a world champion in the featherweight and lightweight divisions on multiple occasions. He has major wins over former champions Rocky Juarz, Luke Campbell, Anthony Crolla and Oscar Larios. His last big title fight was a knockout loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko, when he lost the WBA and Ring Magazine lightweight titles.

Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) won his first 26 fights before losing a split decision to Josh Taylor for the unified super lightweight championship. He has won several regional titles and is ranked in the top five in the division. He is likely to get a rematch with Taylor or a title shot against Teofimo Lopez.

Fight odds

Catterall is a -1200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Linares is an underdog at +650.

Full card for Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares