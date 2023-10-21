Odds for UFC 294: Islam Makhachev-Alexander Volkanovski 2 on Saturday, October 21

The Etihad Arena from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will be the location for UFC 294: Makahachev vs. Volkanovski 2 on Saturday, October 21. The main event will be a rematch for the lightweight title between defending champion Islam Makhachev and current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi. The co-main event is a middleweight title eliminator bout between former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and No. 4 welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.
Both of the top fights have changed over the past week. Makhachev was originally supposed to take on No. 1 lightweight contender and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch of the main event of UFC 280. Volkanovski took the fight on 11 days notice.
Chimaev was supposed to fight No. 6 middleweight Paulo Costa, but Costa had to pull out after surgery to take care of a bursa sac infection. Usman took the fight on 10 days' notice. UFC President Dana White announced that the winner of this fight would receive the next title shot against current middleweight champion Shawn Strickland.
The main card, which has five fights, will be on ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET. The preliminary card, which features eight fights, will begin at 10 a.m. ET. on ESPN+.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 294 odds
Main card
Islam Makhachev: -250
Alexander Volkanvski: +205
Kamaru Usman: +235
Khamzat Chimaev: -290
Magomed Ankalaev: -340
Johnny Walker: +270
Ikram Aliskerov: -520
Warlley Alves: +390
Said Nurmagomedov: -230
Muin Gafurov: +190
Preliminary card
Tim Elliot: +370
Muhammad Mokaev: -485
Trevor Peek: -125
Mohammad Yahya: +105
Javid Basharat: -550
Victor Henry: +410
Abu Azaitar: +150
Sedriques Dumas: -180
Mike Breeden: +310
Anshul Jubli: -395
Nathaniel Wood: -325
Muhammad Naimov: +260
Victoria Dudakova: -470
Jinh Yu Frey: +360
Shara Magomedov: -238
Bruno Silva: +195