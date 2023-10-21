Odds for UFC 294: Islam Makhachev-Alexander Volkanovski 2 on Saturday, October 21

The Etihad Arena from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will be the location for UFC 294: Makahachev vs. Volkanovski 2 on Saturday, October 21. The main event will be a rematch for the lightweight title between defending champion Islam Makhachev and current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi. The co-main event is a middleweight title eliminator bout between former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and No. 4 welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

Both of the top fights have changed over the past week. Makhachev was originally supposed to take on No. 1 lightweight contender and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch of the main event of UFC 280. Volkanovski took the fight on 11 days notice.

Chimaev was supposed to fight No. 6 middleweight Paulo Costa, but Costa had to pull out after surgery to take care of a bursa sac infection. Usman took the fight on 10 days' notice. UFC President Dana White announced that the winner of this fight would receive the next title shot against current middleweight champion Shawn Strickland.

The main card, which has five fights, will be on ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET. The preliminary card, which features eight fights, will begin at 10 a.m. ET. on ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 294 odds

Main card

Islam Makhachev: -250

Alexander Volkanvski: +205

Kamaru Usman: +235

Khamzat Chimaev: -290

Magomed Ankalaev: -340

Johnny Walker: +270

Ikram Aliskerov: -520

Warlley Alves: +390

Said Nurmagomedov: -230

Muin Gafurov: +190

Preliminary card

Tim Elliot: +370

Muhammad Mokaev: -485

Trevor Peek: -125

Mohammad Yahya: +105

Javid Basharat: -550

Victor Henry: +410

Abu Azaitar: +150

Sedriques Dumas: -180

Mike Breeden: +310

Anshul Jubli: -395

Nathaniel Wood: -325

Muhammad Naimov: +260

Victoria Dudakova: -470

Jinh Yu Frey: +360

Shara Magomedov: -238

Bruno Silva: +195