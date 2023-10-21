NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Eight drivers remain alive in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and they’ll hit the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday for qualifying ahead of Sunday’s 4Ever 400. Qualifying gets started at 9:50 a.m. ET and will air on USA Network.

If you’re unable to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates of the two-round process. Qualifying will last a little over an hour. The first round will see the field split in half. Group A drivers will run one lap of single-car qualifying and the five fastest drivers will advance to the second round. Group B drivers will then follow and the five fastest drivers will advance to the second round. The group of ten will then compete for pole position down through the tenth position. The remaining drivers will be slotted into the starting lineup starting at 11 based on their first round qualifying time.

Kyle Larson comes into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +250 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+550), Martin Truex, Jr. (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), and William Byron (+750). Kyle Busch is the highest non-playoff driver on the odds list sitting at +1400 to win.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s 4Ever 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.