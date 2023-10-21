 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By David Fucillo
William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet,(L) and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

Eight drivers remain alive in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and they’ll hit the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday for qualifying ahead of Sunday’s 4Ever 400. Qualifying gets started at 9:50 a.m. ET and will air on USA Network.

If you’re unable to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates of the two-round process. Qualifying will last a little over an hour. The first round will see the field split in half. Group A drivers will run one lap of single-car qualifying and the five fastest drivers will advance to the second round. Group B drivers will then follow and the five fastest drivers will advance to the second round. The group of ten will then compete for pole position down through the tenth position. The remaining drivers will be slotted into the starting lineup starting at 11 based on their first round qualifying time.

Kyle Larson comes into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +250 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+550), Martin Truex, Jr. (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), and William Byron (+750). Kyle Busch is the highest non-playoff driver on the odds list sitting at +1400 to win.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s 4Ever 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 4Ever 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network