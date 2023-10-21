 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the 4Ever 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, enters pit road as Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is back on Saturday for the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The full field of drivers will be hitting the track trying to claim pole position for Sunday’s race, but the eight remaining playoff drivers will be especially keen on a strong starting position.

Qualifying gets started at 9:50 a.m. ET on Saturday and will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The playoff field includes Kyle Larson, William Byron, Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher. Larson won last week’s race in Las Vegas to clinch a spot in the November 5th Championship race. Byron, Truex, Jr., and Hamlin are currently rounding out the top five. If any of the seven playoff drivers behind Larson win at Homestead, they’ll clinch advancement.

Qualifying will feature two rounds of a single-car, one-lap format. The field will be split in half for the first round and each driver will run a lap. The five fastest in each of the two groups will advance to the second round where those ten will compete for pole position.

Larson comes into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +250 and is followed by Reddick (+550), Truex, Jr. (+600), Hamlin (+700), and Byron (+750). Kyle Busch is the highest non-playoff driver on the odds list sitting at +1400 to win.

How to watch qualifying for the 4Ever 400

Date: Saturday, October 21
Time: 9:50 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 4Ever 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

