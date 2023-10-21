NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the 4Ever 400

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is back on Saturday for the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The full field of drivers will be hitting the track trying to claim pole position for Sunday’s race, but the eight remaining playoff drivers will be especially keen on a strong starting position.

Qualifying gets started at 9:50 a.m. ET on Saturday and will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The playoff field includes Kyle Larson, William Byron, Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher. Larson won last week’s race in Las Vegas to clinch a spot in the November 5th Championship race. Byron, Truex, Jr., and Hamlin are currently rounding out the top five. If any of the seven playoff drivers behind Larson win at Homestead, they’ll clinch advancement.

Qualifying will feature two rounds of a single-car, one-lap format. The field will be split in half for the first round and each driver will run a lap. The five fastest in each of the two groups will advance to the second round where those ten will compete for pole position.

Larson comes into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +250 and is followed by Reddick (+550), Truex, Jr. (+600), Hamlin (+700), and Byron (+750). Kyle Busch is the highest non-playoff driver on the odds list sitting at +1400 to win.

