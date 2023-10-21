NBA predictions: In-season tournament picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

While the start of every NBA season beings about change, this year’s season is especially unique due to the presence of the new in-season tournament, which will tip off on Friday, Nov. 3 and end on Saturday, Dec. 9. A quick primer: the tournament will feature all 30 teams, who have been randomly drawn into groups of five. They’ll play four designated Group Play games between Nov. 3 and Nov. 28, with the best eight teams advancing to the Knockout Round, which consist of single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals, semifinals and Championship. All the games will count towards each team’s record.

The groups are

West A: Grizzles, Sun, Lakers, Jazz, Blazers

West B: Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans, Mavericks, Rockets

West C: Kings, Warriors, Timberwolves, Thunder, Spurs



East A: 76ers, Cavaliers, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons

East B: Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, Hornets

East C: Celtics, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, Magic

Here’s a look at some teams we like to win the tournament, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite: Bucks (+900), Celtics (+900)

I’m all in on Freak Time in Milwaukee. I think Damian Lilliard is the perfect player to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and this tournament will be the prefect place for them to have their first signature moment. While I think it’ll take them some time to truly round into form and get used to playing each other, they’re both extremely talented players who should have no problem working together. The Celtics have loaded up as well, and should be able to deal with most teams fairly easily. They’ve got a relatively light group compared to Milwaukee, and should be able to advance out without much trouble. If Jayson Tatum gets hot, it’ll be hard to slow Boston down.

Other notable contenders: Nuggets (+1000), Warriors (+1200), Mavericks (+2200)

Would this count as a repeat for the Nuggets? If they win this tournament then the Finals would that make them a dynasty? Anyway, we know they’re good, which is more than can be said for some of the other contending teams. They’ve all played with each other and know what they need to do to get to the top of the mountain; my biggest concern is if there will be any sign of a championship hangover.

The Warriors are old, yes, but that’s why this tournament being early in the season should help them. Instead of running around in the postseason with a full season’s worth of wear and tear on their legs, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Draymond Green should be fresh for this tournament. We know that they can catch fire at the drop of a hat, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them do so early in the season when everyone’s healthy.

All it takes is two. Kyrie and Luka only shared 16 games on the court together last season (going 5-11), but they’ve had all of the offseason and training camp to get to know each other and their respective games. Luka’s proven he can catch fire for seven game stretches, and Kyrie is one of the most gifted players in the world when he’s committed. If they decide they care about the tournament then they could be one of the more dangerous teams.

Full NBA in-season tournament odds for 2023-24