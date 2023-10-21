How to watch Contender Boats 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in south Florida to continue the penultimate round of the 2023 playoffs. The field of drivers is racing in the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.

The green flag drops for the race at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. Live streaming the race at either option will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Last week, the Xfinity Series opened the round of 8 of its playoffs in Las Vegas. Non-playoff driver Riley Herbst won the Alsco Uniforms 302, which means nobody clinched an automatic bid into the November 4th Championship race. John H. Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, and Cole Custer are currently in the top four and would advance. The field will run at Homestead and then Martinsville to determine who advances.

Nemechek was the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Saturday’s race ahead of qualifying. He was installed at +190 and followed by Custer (+300), and Allgaier and Hill (both +850).

How to watch the Contender Boats 300

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup