How to watch Contender Boats 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Contender Boats 300 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in south Florida to continue the penultimate round of the 2023 playoffs. The field of drivers is racing in the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.

The green flag drops for the race at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. Live streaming the race at either option will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Last week, the Xfinity Series opened the round of 8 of its playoffs in Las Vegas. Non-playoff driver Riley Herbst won the Alsco Uniforms 302, which means nobody clinched an automatic bid into the November 4th Championship race. John H. Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, and Cole Custer are currently in the top four and would advance. The field will run at Homestead and then Martinsville to determine who advances.

Nemechek was the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Saturday’s race ahead of qualifying. He was installed at +190 and followed by Custer (+300), and Allgaier and Hill (both +850).

How to watch the Contender Boats 300

Date: Saturday, October 21
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup

2023 Contender Boats 300 qualifying results

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Cole Custer 00 32.608
2 John H. Nemechek 20 32.786
3 Justin Allgaier 7 32.888
4 Austin Hill 21 32.94
5 Sammy SMith 18 33.02
6 Brett Moffitt 25 33.028
7 Riley Herbst 98 33.037
8 Josh Berry 8 33.038
9 Sheldon Creed 2 33.068
10 Parker Kligerman 48 33.138
11 Joe Graf Jr. 19 33.155
12 Chandler Smith 16 33.167
13 Sam Mayer 1 33.201
14 Ryan Sieg 39 33.407
15 Daniel Hemric 10 33.425
16 Parker Retzlaff 31 33.463
17 Brandon Jones 9 33.528
18 Kyle Weatherman 91 33.583
19 Kaz Grala 26 33.628
20 Derek Kraus 11 33.671
21 Connor Mosack 24 33.753
22 Jeremy Clements 51 33.822
23 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 88 33.843
24 Ryan Newman 66 33.939
25 Kyle Sieg 38 33.971
26 Josh Williams 92 34.081
27 Leland Honeyman 45 34.093
28 Jeb Burton 27 34.149
29 Brennan Poole 6 34.215
30 Mason Maggio 29 34.271
31 Anthony Alfredo 78 34.278
32 Dawson Cram 74 34.294
33 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44 34.357
34 Matt Mills 53 34.411
35 JJ Yeley 4 34.419
36 Blaine Perkins 2 34.499
37 Mason Massey 8 34.925
38 Natalie Decker 7 35.628
39 Patrick Emerling 35 35.835
40 Ryan Ellis 43 36.2
41 CJ McLaughlin 28 36.313

