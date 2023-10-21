F1 sprint race: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Saturday race at US Grand Prix

We around rounding through the last handful of F1 races this season as the focus shifts to the US Grand Prix on Sunday, October 22. The sprint shootout and sprint race will be held prior to that on Saturday, October 21.

Below, we’ll break down the start time, channel, live streaming information, and other details for the US Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

How to watch the United States Grand Prix sprint race

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

There have been four sprint races so far this season. Sergio Perez claimed first place at Azerbaijan while his teammate — Max Verstappen — won the next two sprint races at Austria and Belgium. Last time out, Oscar Piastri won the sprint race at Qatar.

This will be the second to last sprint race of the 2023 season, as there is one more scheduled ahead of the Brazil GP.

It’s no surprise that Verstappen is favored to win the US Grand Prix on Sunday, as DraftKings Sportsbook has him installed as a heavy favorite with -450 odds. After all, he has won 14-of-17 grand prix events this season while already clinching the driver’s championship.

The next best odds to claim the top spot belong to McLaren teammates, Piastri and Lando Norris, each listed at +1200.