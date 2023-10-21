F1 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream for sprint shootout at US Grand Prix

Formula One will head to Austin, Texas, this weekend for the US Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, October 22. Prior to that, Saturday will be dedicated to the sprint events with the sprint shootout taking place at 1:30 p.m. ET followed by the sprint race at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Oscar Piastri won the most recent sprint race ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix earlier this month. On the year, Max Verstappen — who has already secured the driver’s championship — has finished in first place for two of the four sprint races up to this point. His teammate, Sergio Perez, claimed victory for the sprint in Azerbaijan earlier this year.

It’s not surprising that Verstappen is favored to win the US Grand Prix main event on Sunday, as DraftKings Sportsbook lists him as a heavy favorite with -450 odds. McLaren teammates, Piastri and Lando Norris have the next best odds at +1200 each.

How to watch the sprint shootout qualifying for sprint race at the United States Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNNews

Live stream: WatchESPN