D-backs rally in eighth to shock Phillies again, knot up NLCS at two

Snakes alive.

It began as a throwaway gag, a groaning pun slapped on a flimsy piece of paper by a Diamondbacks fan at Game 3 of the NLCS who likely had no idea they’d wind up on national television.

my dude, it's OK to just not bring a sign if you're strapped for time pic.twitter.com/D03r5LMkcx — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) October 19, 2023

But this is October, and October can make talismans of even the flimsiest things. Right away, something about a slogan taken from a sign you could make for $1.50 at FedEx just fit this team; a team mostly made up of raw prospects and veteran castoffs, a team that no one expected to reach October at all, a team that somehow, some way, no one has been able to kill — not the Cubs in the regular season, not the Brewers in the Wild Card round, not the mighty Dodgers in the NLDS.

Not even, as it turns out, the fearsome Phillies, a team with considerable postseason magic of their own who shelled Arizona in Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park. The D-backs dragged Philly into the small-ball muck for a 2-1 win in Game 3 that stayed their execution for at least one more day. By the start of Game 4, that humble little piece of paper found itself on every seat at Chase Field.

Yesterday: Fan makes a "SNAKES ALIVE" sign and the Dbacks win.



Today:pic.twitter.com/W5jfBUzu9d — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

It will probably not surprise you to learn that Friday night largely did not go the way Arizona wanted it. Despite the D-backs being out of viable starting pitchers, Philly’s offense still couldn’t find a rhythm away from home. Unlike Game 3, however, they found a way to manufacture just enough offense, turning an early 2-0 deficit into a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the eighth. Things seemed grim for the home team; finally, after weeks spent sticking their thumb in the eye of the baseball gods, Arizona’s magic seemed to have finally run out.

Until Alek Thomas stepped up to the plate, and all of a sudden that throwaway gag felt more like an incantation: Snakes alive.

Thomas’ two-run homer off a rapidly disintegrating Craig Kimbrel got the D-backs off the deck, and they wouldn’t stop there, scratching across another run in the inning and holding on for a thrilling 6-5 win to cap a thrilling day of postseason baseball.

It’s hard to overstate just how drastically the vibe has shifted with the scenery. The Phillies could do no wrong at the plate in their home park — they led off Game 1 with a homer and basically never stopped raking. In Arizona, though, things haven’t come nearly so easily. That’s partly due to the environment: Chase Field, especially with the roof closed, is a far less hitter-friendly park than CBP, and Philly had multiple balls die on the warning track in Game 4. But that’s at best a partial excuse. A lack of rotation options meant that Torey Lovullo was forced to go with a true bullpen game on Friday night, and still the Phils had a hard time making hard contact — much like Game 3, this was a game played on the D-backs’ terms, a desperate attempt to string at-bats together in order to scratch a single run across at a time.

To Philly’s credit, they handled that type of game better in Game 4. Arizona pushed across two early runs to chase Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez after just 2.1 innings, but the bullpen locked in, allowing just three baserunners over the next four frames. The offense found ways to get things done even when it wasn’t pretty: Brandon Marsh lined a two-out, game-tying double in the fifth, and the Phillies took the lead in the sixth thanks to an Alec Bohm grounder to third that somehow resulted in two runs:

Usually it’s the D-backs making those sorts of plays, but Philly had managed to beat them at their own game. Johan Rojas’ aggressive baserunning on a triple in the seventh tacked on an insurance run, and now all that was standing between the Phillies and an iron grip on this series was nine measly outs.

And then things began to unravel. Philly’s bullpen had been its backbone all October long, but they’ve short-circuited in each of the past two days, largely thanks to a lack of command. Gregory Soto gave up a walk and a hit while recording just one out in the seventh, and Orion Kerkering wasn’t able to put out the fire, walking in a run to cut the lead to 5-3. Rob Thomson opted to go to Kimbrel — who’s been shaky for weeks now — in the eighth innings rather than the ninth, giving him the bottom of the order. But the righty suffered from the same wildness that cost Philly Game 3, leaving two fastballs out over the plate that turned into a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the game-tying homer by Thomas.

Thomson still didn’t take Kimbrel out until he’d given up another hit to Ketel Marte and plunked Corbin Carroll, putting two on with two outs as Jose Alvarado entered. Alvarado, of course, fell down 3-1 — forcing him to groove a fastball to Gabriel Moreno, who lined it into center field for the game-winning hit.

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like these Phillies were finally destined to free GM Dave Dombrowski from all those jokes about his inability to put together a bullpen. Friday night’s scene, however, was all too familiar to any Tigers or Red Sox fan — and now, after two relief-heavy days in a row, the pressure is very much on for Zack Wheeler to eat innings. The pressure is also on for him to pitch as well as he has all postseason, because Arizona now gets to flip its rotation over, and given how Philly’s bats have looked at Chase Field this week, he’s almost certain to pitch better than he did in Game 1.

Yes, the Phillies will get to run out Wheeler, Aaron Noal and Ranger Suarez over the last three games of this series, if necessary. And yes, they still have home-field advantage, and it’s still hard to imagine Arizona going into Philadelphia and winning a game. Philly will still probably be fine here. But of course, we said that at various points in Games 3 and 4, and look where that got us. We also said it about the Cubs, and the Brewers, and the Dodgers, and look where that got them. The fact of the matter is that the Snakes are very much alive, and it’s going to take a hell of an effort to finally kill them dead.