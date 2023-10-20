Mavericks PG Luka Doncic recovering from calf strain with no timetable for return

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic has no timetable for a return to the court as he recovers from a left calf strain, according to head coach Jason Kidd. Doncic only played five minutes against Real Madrid and will not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Pistons Friday.

Doncic was limited to five minutes against Real Madrid and will be out tonight against the Pistons. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) October 20, 2023

For now, Doncic doesn’t seem to be in danger of missing the team’s season opener against the Spurs on Wednesday, October 25. The Mavericks are understandably going to be cautious with their star player, but Kidd doesn’t sound too worried about his point guard’s availability.

From a fantasy and betting standpoint, not much changes for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving will see more usage if Doncic doesn’t suit up for a game or two, but there won’t be much of a trickle-down effect after that. The Mavericks did revamp the frontcourt a bit, but Dereck Lively isn’t going to suddenly turn into an offensive star. Doncic remains among the best fantasy options for the season, and likely will end up playing in the opener against San Antonio.