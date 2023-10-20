‘Loki’s third episode is revolving around a Timely introduction (and love triangle?)

The prior two episodes of Loki established the overall problem and then had the characters develop around it to a satisfying degree. In “1893,” the Temporal Loom is still about to explode, and O.B. is freaking out about it. Sylvie has already been found, and now the attention turns to Ravonna Renslayer, Ms. Minutes, and a potential Kang variant in the late 1800s in Chicago. The episode provides a fresh landscape for Loki, Mobius, and co. to play around in. The World Fair setting looks incredible, along with the costume design and crackerjack inclusion (because you know Mobius likes his food).

This episode has a lot of ingredients within it that all come to a singular point – Victor Timely. It’s funny because this multiversal story has had different looks of Kang variants. At the end of Loki season one, there’s He Who Remains, the maniacal creator of the TVA, who knows all about the sacred timeline. The scariest things about him were the foreboding news that there are worse variants of him out in the multiverse and that he made this bureaucratic entity that impedes the free will of its workers and people. Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was banished to the quantum realm because a council of his variants thought he was dangerous.

With Timely, the genius promise is there, but the tools to make them so are lacking because of the century he’s in and much of the menacing nature. He is ambitious but relatively well-to-do, with a mix of timid nature and cleverness. It plays into this theme Loki has been projecting about time and destiny. This particular Loki variant has changed his ways and is trying the right thing after many excursions within the MCU of being the bad guy. He’s fallen for Sylvie, has a good friendship with Mobius, and genuinely wants to keep the TVA together to give people a chance to live. Personalities can change.

That’s where He Who Remains’ plan comes in involving Ravonna Renslayer and Ms. Minutes. It was clear this Ravonna/Ms. Minutes alliance was just for convenience's sake. A weird little love triangle was also happening (especially with Ms. Minutes). But it all comes down to power. Whoever aligns themselves with Timely, given who he is supposed to be, will de facto be second in command of the TVA. It’s enticing, especially for someone of Ravonna’s stature who has been in a bit of that situation before. Thus, the collision of saving the world in terms of free will and yielding power once everything comes back together are at odds with each other.

Except for the first part of “1983,” which has a nice Balder the Brave tease, the episode has some old-timely, scooby-doo-like chase sequences and getting to know who this Kang variant is before the big pow-wow. Amazingly, young Victor Timely, in 1868, could take the TVA handbook and create something like the part to the Loom they needed. If they can interact, I feel Timely and O.B. will be friends – going over the missing things and making improvements wherever required.

Another part of me feeling something like that would be too clean. When Victor discovers his destiny is leading the TVA, he’s taken aback by it. He tells us he has the ideas, but not the technology to see them through. Many of his intentions, like the mechanical pants and small temporal Loom don’t work. Imagine getting to where everything in your wildest dreams can come to fruition. Will that source of power be the corruption He Who Remains is referring to as a warning? Possibly.

This circles back to the ultimate choice Sylvie makes in letting him go. Loki makes the same case he did in the second episode – if we kill this variant, your McDonald's life and others will cease to exist. But there’s always that chance of things going wrong – He Who Remains wasn’t warning them just for the sake of it. However, what did make an impression on Sylvie was the words from Timely saying he’s not the man she thinks he is. It all goes back to what people thought of Sylvie being a Loki variant and those impressions. Thus, she trusts Loki’s plan and lets Victor go. (this will backfire on them, won’t it?)

Sylvie is the purveyor of free will, and killing somebody she doesn’t know would fly in the face of that principle. It’s the most substantial part of “1893” and will probably be the hook for the remaining three episodes. After all, Victor is known to lie, and even Loki takes a liking to that part of his personality. Ms. Minutes knows a big secret about Ravonna, and I’m unsure what it will be or how it will impact the entirety of the plot. Maybe Ravonna is a Kang variant herself!

The strongest part of this season is the conundrum of wanting to be free of an established sense of order, but restoring it to stop everything from melting down. Only time will tell how Marvel intends to steer Kang into the next Avengers film and see what the next step in this multiversal branch goes. If they solve stretching the Loom, then where do you go? What problems are ahead that this episode didn’t solve?