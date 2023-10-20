Report: Duke, Jon Scheyer agree to six-year contract extension

Duke Blue Devils head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer has agreed to a six-year contract extension, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The new deal will carry him through the 2028-29 season.

A former Duke player, Scheyer served as an assistant with the program for eight seasons before taking over following the retirement of legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski in 2022. The 36-year-old acquitted himself well in his first season as the new head man of the program, leading a young Blue Devil roster to a 27-9 record where they won the ACC Tournament before being eliminated in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament. That was enough for the Duke brass to lock the rising coach in for the rest of the decade.

Duke will enter the upcoming 2023-24 season ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP poll with expectations to make an ever deeper run in the NCAA Tournament. The team returns virtually its entire lineup from last yeas, including 7’0” national player of the year candidate Kyle Filipowski. Scheyer’s program has also been tabbed as the favorite to land No. 1 2024 prospect Cooper Flagg, who will be taking an official visit to campus this weekend.