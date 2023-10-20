How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for October 20 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

We’re just over two weeks out from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view and the card is already starting to come together for that show in Saudi Arabia. The main event for that show will most likely be finalized on tonight’s episode of Smackdown as well as an appearance by Logan Paul.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned last Friday and was immediately greeted by a new challenger in L.A. Knight. Following their victory over Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane, John Cena said that the rising star had earned himself a title shot and Knight himself showed no fear in challenging the Tribal Chief. Knight would go on to defeat Sikoa in the main event later, but was speared by Reigns right before the show went off the air. We’ll surely hear from Knight this evening and will see if a title match is made official for Crown Jewel.

Right before the main event, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were confronted by the Bloodline and it was notable for being the first time that Rhodes had come face-to-face with Reigns since the night after Wrestlemania this past April. Just three nights later on Raw, Jimmy helped cost Jey and Rhodes the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, superkicking Jey and setting up Finn Balor for the Coup de Grace for the win. We’ll see if Jey and Cody show up tonight seeking revenge.

Logan Paul will make his return tonight when confronting Rey Mysterio. Paul defeated MMA fighter Dillon Danis by DQ in a boxing match last Saturday and afterwards, called out the United States Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer responded on Twitter by saying that he’s not hard to find, setting up this encounter for this evening. Paul does own a victory over Rey in the past as he and The Miz defeated him and Dominik at Wrestlemania 38 last year. We’ll see if a title match between the two is made official for Crown Jewel.

We’ll have a big-time match for the WWE Women’s Championship as Iyo Sky will defend against Charlotte Flair this evening. It was a few weeks ago at Fastlane where Sky got the pin on Flair in their triple-threat match with Asuka for the title. Now the “Queen” is getting a one-on-one opportunity in an attempt to become a 15-time world champion. We’ll see who walks out of San Antonio with the title this evening.

Also on the show, Santos Escobar will go one-on-one with Montez Ford. It was a week ago where Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits attacked Carlito backstage, prompting this match to be made. Making that match was new Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis, who was announced as the new GM by Triple H last week. We’ll be sure to see plenty of Aldis tonight.