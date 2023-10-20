What channel is Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 5 on and when does it start

Another game at Globe Life Park, another offensive explosion from the Houston Astros. The reigning world champs dropped the hammer down on the Texas Rangers’ pitching staff again in Game 4, evening up this ALCS at two games apiece with an emphatic 10-3 win on Thursday night. Now the series — and each team’s starting rotation — will reset, with a best-of-three to determine who moves on to the World Series. Each team will send their Game 1 starter to the mound in Game 5 on Friday, with Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) going for the ‘Stros and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) looking to continue his excellent October for the Rangers. First pitch from Globe Life Park is set for 5:07 p.m. ET.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at -115 and the Astros at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 5 TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 20

Game time: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.