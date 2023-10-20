How to watch Astros vs. Rangers in ALCS Game 5 via live stream on FS1

Another game at Globe Life Park, another offensive explosion from the Houston Astros. The reigning world champs dropped the hammer down on the Texas Rangers’ pitching staff again in Game 4, evening up this ALCS at two games apiece with an emphatic 10-3 win on Thursday night. Now the series — and each team’s starting rotation — will reset, with a best-of-three to determine who moves on to the World Series. Each team will send their Game 1 starter to the mound in Game 5 on Friday, with Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) going for the ‘Stros and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) looking to continue his excellent October for the Rangers. First pitch from Globe Life Park is set for 5:07 p.m. ET.

Maybe Houston just needed to get away from home, or maybe they just needed to get away from Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi. Either way, this Astros offense looked like its old self in Games 3 and 4, scoring 18 runs on 23 hits against Max Scherzer, Andrew Heaney and Co. The Astros have now regained home-field advantage — though given how they’ve played at Minute Maid Park the past couple of Octobers, who knows whether that’s a good thing — and have a postseason stalwart in Verlander on the mound looking to take firm control of this series.

Montgomery and Eovaldi’s excellence over the past few weeks — plus a schedule that included enough off days to ensure that Texas pretty much only needed those two starters — masked the fact that injuries and ineffectiveness had left the Rangers perilously thin in their starting rotation. Scherzer wasn’t the answer in his return from injury, nor was the Heaney/Dane Dunning combination, which was lit up early and often in Game 4. The Rangers offense has yet to really break out in this series, but it’s hard when you’re constantly trying to dig out of a multi-run hole. Montgomery was excellent in the team’s Game 1 win, and he’ll need to be so again if the Rangers want to halt this skid.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at -115 and the Astros at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 5 live stream

Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rangers -115, Astros -105

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.