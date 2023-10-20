What channel is Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 4 on and when does it start

Left for dead after two dispiriting losses in Philadelphia, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked themselves up off the deck and roared back into this NLCS in Game 3 on Thursday, with Ketel Marte’s walk-off single in the ninth lifting the Snakes to a 2-1 win over the Phillies. Now this series is back up for grabs again — can Arizona win again and guarantee us a flight back to Philly, or will the Phils slam the door? Philly will turn to rookie lefty Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for his first start of the postseason, while the pitching-starved D-backs will use reliever Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) as an opener in what figures to be a full bullpen game. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 4 TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 20

Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.