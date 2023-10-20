How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 4 via live stream on TBS

Left for dead after two dispiriting losses in Philadelphia, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked themselves up off the deck and roared back into this NLCS in Game 3 on Thursday, with Ketel Marte’s walk-off single in the ninth lifting the Snakes to a 2-1 win over the Phillies. Now this series is back up for grabs again — can Arizona win again and guarantee us a flight back to Philly, or will the Phils slam the door? Philly will turn to rookie lefty Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for his first start of the postseason, while the pitching-starved D-backs will use reliever Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) as an opener in what figures to be a full bullpen game. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

After dismantling D-backs pitching in Games 1 and 2, the Philly bats were held mostly silent by Brandon Pfaadt and Co. on Thursday, spoiling another brilliant postseason effort by Ranger Suarez. A bullpen game from Arizona should offer a great chance for the Phillies to get back on track, but this offense has looked far different away from Citizens Bank Park this year. It also remains to be seen whether Sanchez can carry his promising rookie into October.

The D-backs knew they were short at least one starter in this series, and sure enough, Torey Lovullo is going to have to work some real magic to make it through nine innings in Game 4. But Arizona should have just about every reliever available after the off day on Wednesday, and Game 3’s win seemed to finally get Marte going after an extended cold spell. Now, if the rest of the top of the order could join him, the Snakes will be in business.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.5.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 4 live stream

Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Joe Mantiply

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -135, Diamondbacks +114

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.