NASCAR schedule for 2023 Homestead-Miami Speedway races

NASCAR is headed to South Florida this weekend for a busy weekend of playoff racing. It’s been a while since all three circuits were racing at the same time, but Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series all on the same weekend.

The weekend opens on Friday with Truck practice and qualifying followed by Xfinity practice and qualifying. Cup practice and qualifying are scheduled early Saturday morning. Notably, Truck and Cup practice and qualifying will not be televised this weekend.

The Truck Series will run the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at noon ET on Saturday. Corey Heim and Ty Majeski are the co-favorites to win with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heim secured advancement to the November 3rd Craftsman 150 championship race, and Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, and Nicholas Sanchez make up the rest of the top four in the playoff standings. Majeski is currently seventh.

The Xfinity Series will run the Contender Boats 300 at 3 p.m. on Saturday. John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win with +185 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Riley Herbst won last week’s Las Vegas race, and since he is not in the playoffs, that means none of the remaining eight drivers clinched advancement to the November 4th Championship race.

The weekend wraps on Sunday with the 4EVER 400 Cup Series race at 2:30 p.m. Kyle Larson is the favorite to win with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson won last week’s Las Vegas race to secure advancement to the November 4th Championship race.

All times below are ET.

Friday, October 20

4:05 p.m. — Truck practice — No TV or live stream

4:35 p.m. — Truck qualifying — No TV or live stream

6:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

6:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Saturday, October 21

9:05 a.m. — Cup practice — No TV, NBC Sports Live

9:50 a.m. — Cup qualifying — No TV, NBC Sports Live

12:00 p.m. — Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

3:00 p.m. — Contender Boats 300, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, October 22

2:30 p.m. — 4EVER 400, Cup Series — NBC, NBC Sports Live