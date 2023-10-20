NBA predictions: Pacific division picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to tip off shortly and there are several division races that are worth keeping track of throughout the campaign. One of them is the Pacific division, which could end up being the most competitive race in the entire league. There are superstars and playoff contenders a plenty in this division and it will be entertaining to watch these teams battle each other throughout the year.

Below, we’ll take at look at the Pacific Division odds for the 2023-24 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pacific Division Odds for 2023-24 Season

Phoenix Suns: +145

Los Angeles Lakers: +350

Golden State Warriors: +360

Los Angeles Clippers: +550

Sacramento Kings: +900

Phoenix enters the season as the favorite to win the Pacific division. There are high expectations for the franchise as it has thoroughly overhauled its roster since last season’s trade deadline. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal form a formidable three-headed monster on offense and recent acquisitions of veterans like Jusuf Nurkic and Eric Gordon provide some depth to the roster.

Right below Phoenix are the Lakers and Warriors, who will be trying to maintain their spots as top dogs in the Western Conference this year. The Warriors decided to keep their veteran core intact by re-signing Draymond Green and trading Jordan Poole in the offseason, a move that brought them back future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. Meanwhile, the LeBron James-led Lakers made several moves to bolster their depth in the offseason, acquiring the likes of Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood while re-signing important postseason pieces like Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

The Clippers’ status as both a division and Western Conference contender will come down the ability of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook to stay healthy. Meanwhile, Sacramento was the surprise of the league last year and will look to push past the first round with its fast-paced offense.

The pick: Los Angeles Lakers (+350)