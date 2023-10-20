NBA predictions: Northwest division picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to tip off shortly and there are several division races that are worth keeping track of throughout the campaign. One of them is the Northwest division, which has a very interesting dynamic heading into the new year. The defending NBA champs reside at the top and below them are a handful of teams boasting young players that could make significant leaps this year.

Below, we’ll take at look at the Northwest Division odds for the 2023-24 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Northwest Division Odds for 2023-24 Season

Denver Nuggets: -370

Minnesota Timberwolves: +550

Oklahoma City Thunder: +600

Utah Jazz: +5000

Portland Trail Blazers: +10000

As alluded to earlier, Denver is the reigning NBA champion and enters the new year as the favorite to win the Northwest this year. Still powered by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, the roster didn’t change that much outside of losing Bruce Brown and Jeff Green to free agency. With that continuity, the Nuggets should be primed for yet another run to the Finals come next summer.

Minnesota has suffered back-to-back first round playoff exits and has the potential to raise its profile in the Western Conference if Anthony Edwards continues to ascend up the ranks of rising stars in the league. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was one of the most improved teams in the league last year and could ascend into playoff territory with a healthy Chet Holmgren finally playing.

Utah was surprisingly competitive even after shipping out Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell last offseason and should remain so with an interesting group of bigs in Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and the newly acquired John Collins. Meanwhile, Portland finally shipped out star guard Damian Lilliard and landed a massive haul that included Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams. The centerpiece of this rebuild will be No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson, who enters the season as a top Rookie of the Year candidate.

The pick: Denver Nuggets (-370)