NBA predictions: Central division picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

As the 2023-24 NBA seasons approaches, it’s important to remind fans divisions no longer play a factor in playoff qualification. However, that doesn’t mean bettors cannot make some money picking division winners. Here’s a look at the odds to win the Central division for the 2023-24 season according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Central Division Odds for 2023-24 Season

Milwaukee Bucks: -350

Cleveland Cavaliers: +270

Indiana Pacers: +4000

Chicago Bulls: +4000

Detroit Pistons: +20000

The Bucks have the best odds as the clear title contender in this division, while the Cavaliers are a worthy challenger as a playoff team. Cleveland does have the makings of a fringe contender, although last year’s first-round exit likely gives some fans pause on backing this group. The Pacers and Bulls are both expected to be in the play-in mix, while the Pistons are content to remain in the rebuilding phase for at least another year.

The pick: Bucks (-350)

The Bucks have won this division for five straight seasons and there’s little reason to believe they’ll stop doing that now. Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the game, and Damian Lillard’s addition makes this squad lethal. The Cavaliers will present a bit of a challenge, but Milwaukee is the pick for this season.