NBA predictions: Atlantic division picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

The Atlantic division is one of the rare groups in the NBA which doesn’t have a clear rebuilding team. All five rosters are hoping to make the playoffs, and nearly did so in 2022-23 with only the Raptors failing to enter the final field. Here’s a look at the odds to win the Atlantic division for the 2023-24 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlantic Division Odds for 2023-24 Season

Boston Celtics: -280

Philadelphia 76ers: +350

New York Knicks: +900

Toronto Raptors: +4000

Brooklyn Nets: +4000

The Celtics have the edge given their offseason acquisitions, but it is interesting to see the 76ers ahead of the Knicks by a wide margin in this table. Philadelphia has some tension with James Harden seeking a trade, while New York maintained its continuity and team dynamic. The Raptors and Nets are behind the top three but Toronto probably should be priced better than Brooklyn given the rosters

The pick: Celtics (-280)

There’s just too much talent on this Boston roster to pick against the Celtics in the division. The 76ers have problems internally and while the Knicks are good, they don’t have the superstars Boston does. The Raptors could be a sneaky group and do offer some value at their current price point, but they have understandably not been the same since that 2019 championship run. Boston is the best bet here.