NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Contender Boats 300 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues the third round of its playoffs this weekend with the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Friday, the drivers will each run a qualifying lap to determine the starting lineup. The fastest lap claims pole position.

Qualifying starts at 6:35 p.m. ET on USA Network. We’ll be providing live updates if you’re unable to watch. The whole thing should last less than an hour.

John H. Nemechek leads the playoff standings heading into this race and is the favorite to win Saturday’s race with +190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The top four drivers in the playoff standings will advance to the November 4th Championship race and Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, and Austin Hill join Nemechek in the current top four. Chandler Smith, Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed are currently on the outside looking in for the field of eight.

Here is the full entry list for the Contender Boats 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.