NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Contender Boats 300 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for DAY’s Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Austin Hill, driver of the #21 United Rentals Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues the third round of its playoffs this weekend with the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Friday, the drivers will each run a qualifying lap to determine the starting lineup. The fastest lap claims pole position.

Qualifying starts at 6:35 p.m. ET on USA Network. We’ll be providing live updates if you’re unable to watch. The whole thing should last less than an hour.

John H. Nemechek leads the playoff standings heading into this race and is the favorite to win Saturday’s race with +190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The top four drivers in the playoff standings will advance to the November 4th Championship race and Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, and Austin Hill join Nemechek in the current top four. Chandler Smith, Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed are currently on the outside looking in for the field of eight.

Here is the full entry list for the Contender Boats 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Contender Boats 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Blaine Perkins 02
5 JJ Yeley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Natalie Decker 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Mason Maggio 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Patrick Emerling 35
27 Kyle Sieg 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
31 Leland Honeyman 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Ryan Newman 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 88
39 Kyle Weatherman 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

