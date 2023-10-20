Contender Boats 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is running on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway when the green flag drops for the Contender Boats 300. The day before the race, qualifying gets underway at 6:35 p.m. ET to settle the starting lineup.

Qualifying will air on USA Network and you can watch it online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to NBC and USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Homestead qualifying is a straight-forward format that will likely take less than an hour. Each driver gets one lap on an empty track to secure their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole and the rest of the starting lineup is sorted by qualifying times.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win Saturday’s race coming into qualifying. He is installed at +190 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is followed by Cole Custer at +300 and Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill at +850. Nemechek leads the Xfinity playoffs and is followed by Allgaier, Hill, and Custer in the top four. This is the second of three races to determine the four drivers who will compete in the November 4th Championship race.

How to watch qualifying for the Contender Boats 300

Date: Friday, October 20

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

