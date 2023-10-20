 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Contender Boats 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Homestead for the 2023 Contender Boats 300. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the action during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is running on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway when the green flag drops for the Contender Boats 300. The day before the race, qualifying gets underway at 6:35 p.m. ET to settle the starting lineup.

Qualifying will air on USA Network and you can watch it online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to NBC and USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Homestead qualifying is a straight-forward format that will likely take less than an hour. Each driver gets one lap on an empty track to secure their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole and the rest of the starting lineup is sorted by qualifying times.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win Saturday’s race coming into qualifying. He is installed at +190 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is followed by Cole Custer at +300 and Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill at +850. Nemechek leads the Xfinity playoffs and is followed by Allgaier, Hill, and Custer in the top four. This is the second of three races to determine the four drivers who will compete in the November 4th Championship race.

How to watch qualifying for the Contender Boats 300

Date: Friday, October 20
Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Contender Boats 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #

1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Blaine Perkins 02
5 JJ Yeley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Natalie Decker 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Layne Riggs 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Mason Maggio 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Patrick Emerling 35
27 Kyle Sieg 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
31 Leland Honeyman 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Ryan Newman 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 88
39 Kyle Weatherman 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

