NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Baptist Health 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By DKNetworkStaff
Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 CMR Construction &amp; Roofing Toyota, and Corey Heim, driver of the #51 Crescent Tools Toyota, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series wraps up the round of 8 in its 2023 playoffs this weekend. The field will be racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Baptist Health 200 getting underway on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1, but the day before, qualifying will take place and not be televised.

We’ll be providing live updates of qualifying, which gets started at 4:35 p.m. ET. The field will run single-truck, one lap qualifying and the fastest driver will claim pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be established by each driver’s single lap speed.

This is the third of three races in this round of the Truck Series playoffs. Corey Heim won at Bristol five weeks ago to clinch a berth in the November 3rd championship race. Brett Moffitt won three weeks ago at Talladega and since he is not in the playoff field nobody clinched advancement.

Heim and Ty Majeski are favorites to win Saturday’s race with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith follows at +550, Carson Hocevar is +600, and Christian Eckes is +800.

Here is the full field for the Baptist Health 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Baptist Health 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Brad Perez 02
2 Nick Sanchez 2
3 Spencer Davis 04
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Marco Andretti 7
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Nick Leitz 20
16 Mason Maggio 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Trevor Bayne 25
20 Jonathan Shafer 30
21 Memphis Villarreal 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Bayley Currey 41
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Daniel Dye 43
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Armani Williams 46
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Tyler Hill 56
32 Jake Drew 61
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Ty Majeski 98
35 Ben Rhodes 99

