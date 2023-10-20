NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Baptist Health 200 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series wraps up the round of 8 in its 2023 playoffs this weekend. The field will be racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Baptist Health 200 getting underway on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1, but the day before, qualifying will take place and not be televised.

We’ll be providing live updates of qualifying, which gets started at 4:35 p.m. ET. The field will run single-truck, one lap qualifying and the fastest driver will claim pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be established by each driver’s single lap speed.

This is the third of three races in this round of the Truck Series playoffs. Corey Heim won at Bristol five weeks ago to clinch a berth in the November 3rd championship race. Brett Moffitt won three weeks ago at Talladega and since he is not in the playoff field nobody clinched advancement.

Heim and Ty Majeski are favorites to win Saturday’s race with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zane Smith follows at +550, Carson Hocevar is +600, and Christian Eckes is +800.

Here is the full field for the Baptist Health 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.