How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Baptist Health 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR has a busy schedule this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but not all of it will be televised. The Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series will all be racing, with all three races and most practice and qualifying airing on TV. However, the Truck Series will not be broadcasting its qualifying or airing it on a live stream.
Qualifying will get started at 4:35 p.m. ET, and we’ll be providing live updates until the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is settled. It will be a simple process on Friday to set the lineup. The drivers will run single truck, one-lap qualifying, which means they get one lap on an empty track to secure their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole and the rest of the starting lineup is ordered by qualifying speed.
Corey Heim and Ty Majeski come into qualifying as the co-favorites to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. Two weeks ago, Heim won the UNOH 200 to claim a spot in the November 3rd championship race. Majeski is currently seventh in the playoff standings heading into what is the final race of the round of 8. He’s 19 points back of fourth place and likely needs to win the race to advance.
How to watch qualifying for the Baptist Health 200
Date: Friday, October 20
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: No streaming
Entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Brad Perez
|02
|2
|Nick Sanchez
|2
|3
|Spencer Davis
|04
|4
|Chase Purdy
|4
|5
|Dean Thompson
|5
|6
|Marco Andretti
|7
|7
|Colby Howard
|9
|8
|Corey Heim
|11
|9
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|10
|Hailie Deegan
|13
|11
|Tanner Gray
|15
|12
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|13
|Taylor Gray
|17
|14
|Christian Eckes
|19
|15
|Nick Leitz
|20
|16
|Mason Maggio
|22
|17
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|18
|Rajah Caruth
|24
|19
|Trevor Bayne
|25
|20
|Jonathan Shafer
|30
|21
|Memphis Villarreal
|33
|22
|Jake Garcia
|35
|23
|Zane Smith
|38
|24
|Bayley Currey
|41
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|26
|Daniel Dye
|43
|27
|Lawless Alan
|45
|28
|Armani Williams
|46
|29
|Jack Wood
|51
|30
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|31
|Tyler Hill
|56
|32
|Jake Drew
|61
|33
|Matt Crafton
|88
|34
|Ty Majeski
|98
|35
|Ben Rhodes
|99