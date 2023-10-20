 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Baptist Health 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Baptist Health 200 qualifying on Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grid during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

NASCAR has a busy schedule this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but not all of it will be televised. The Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series will all be racing, with all three races and most practice and qualifying airing on TV. However, the Truck Series will not be broadcasting its qualifying or airing it on a live stream.

Qualifying will get started at 4:35 p.m. ET, and we’ll be providing live updates until the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is settled. It will be a simple process on Friday to set the lineup. The drivers will run single truck, one-lap qualifying, which means they get one lap on an empty track to secure their fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole and the rest of the starting lineup is ordered by qualifying speed.

Corey Heim and Ty Majeski come into qualifying as the co-favorites to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. Two weeks ago, Heim won the UNOH 200 to claim a spot in the November 3rd championship race. Majeski is currently seventh in the playoff standings heading into what is the final race of the round of 8. He’s 19 points back of fourth place and likely needs to win the race to advance.

How to watch qualifying for the Baptist Health 200

Date: Friday, October 20
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: No streaming

Entry list

2023 Baptist Health 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Brad Perez 02
2 Nick Sanchez 2
3 Spencer Davis 04
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Marco Andretti 7
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Nick Leitz 20
16 Mason Maggio 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Trevor Bayne 25
20 Jonathan Shafer 30
21 Memphis Villarreal 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Bayley Currey 41
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Daniel Dye 43
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Armani Williams 46
29 Jack Wood 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Tyler Hill 56
32 Jake Drew 61
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Ty Majeski 98
35 Ben Rhodes 99

