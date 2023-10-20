Live updates for F1 qualifying at the US Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Austin, Texas for the 2023 United States Grand Prix. The race will take place at the Circuit of the Americas with the race scheduled for Sunday morning. This will be a sprint shootout weekend, which means qualifying is taking place on Friday afternoon. Qualifying will get started at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN with a live stream available at WatchESPN.

If you are unable to watch qualifying live, we’ll be providing updates throughout the event until the starting grid is finalized. There will be three qualifying periods. Q1 runs 18 minutes and features the full field competing for the fastest lap. The five slowest drivers will be eliminated and placed in P16-20 of the starting grid. Q2 follows and will feature the remaining 15 drivers running for 15 minutes to secure the fastest lap. The five slowest will be slotted into P11-15. Q3 runs 12 minutes and will feature the final ten drivers competing for pole position.

Max Verstappen entered race week as the overwhelming favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He entered practice earlier Friday with -450 odds to win Sunday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for the US Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.