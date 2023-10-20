 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the US Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Austin for the US Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set at Circuit of the Americas.

By David Fucillo
General view of Austin circuit full of spectators with attendance record during the F1 Grand Prix of United States of America USA at Circuit of The Americas from October 20th to 23rd, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Austin, Texas for the 2023 United States Grand Prix. The race will take place at the Circuit of the Americas with the race scheduled for Sunday morning. This will be a sprint shootout weekend, which means qualifying is taking place on Friday afternoon. Qualifying will get started at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN with a live stream available at WatchESPN.

If you are unable to watch qualifying live, we’ll be providing updates throughout the event until the starting grid is finalized. There will be three qualifying periods. Q1 runs 18 minutes and features the full field competing for the fastest lap. The five slowest drivers will be eliminated and placed in P16-20 of the starting grid. Q2 follows and will feature the remaining 15 drivers running for 15 minutes to secure the fastest lap. The five slowest will be slotted into P11-15. Q3 runs 12 minutes and will feature the final ten drivers competing for pole position.

Max Verstappen entered race week as the overwhelming favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He entered practice earlier Friday with -450 odds to win Sunday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for the US Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 United States Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Liam Lawson 40
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

