How to watch F1 qualifying at the US Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One returns to the United States this weekend with the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The main race will take place on Sunday, October 22. Qualifying will happen on Friday, October 20 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the US Grand Prix weekend.

F1 qualifying happens in three stages. In the first stage, Q1, all 20 drivers compete over 18 minutes. They can complete as many laps as they want within this timeframe, but only their quickest time is considered. At the conclusion of Q1, the five drivers with the slowest times are eliminated and will begin the race from the back of the grid. The second stage, Q2, follows a similar format, with another five drivers facing elimination based on their times. The final stage, Q3, spans 12 minutes. While no drivers are eliminated in this stage, their performances determine the starting positions for the race. The driver with the fastest time secures the coveted pole position, with the rest of the grid established based on the subsequent times.

Max Verstappen has already secured his third straight driver’s championship after winning 14-of-17 races to begin the season. He also claimed the top spot in the last two US Grand Prix events in 2021 and 2022. Because of that, it’s not surprising that he’s an overwhelming -450 favorite to take first place according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Next on the odds board stands two surging McLaren’s, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who both have +1200 odds to finish atop the podium. Sergio Perez has +1600 odds to win his third race of the season while Lewis Hamilton is installed at +2200 odds to win.

How to watch qualifying for the US Grand Prix

Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN