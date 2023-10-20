F1 practice live stream: How to watch US Grand Prix practice online on Friday

The F1 schedule heads to Austin, TX this weekend for the US Grand Prix. The schedule kicks off on Friday, October 20, with a single practice session at 1:30 p.m. ET, differing from the usual three sessions. This change is due to Saturday’s events, which will feature the Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race. Consequently, Friday’s agenda will consist of just one practice session, followed by qualifying at 5 p.m. ET.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -450, followed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at +1200.

How to watch practice for the US Grand Prix

Practice: Friday, October 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN