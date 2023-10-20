F1 schedule: US Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One is coming to Texas for the US Grand Prix on Sunday, October 22. Leading up to this main event, the weekend will be packed with race activities, including practice sessions, qualifying, and the sprint race.

The events get started with practice at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, which will be followed by qualifying at 5:00 p.m. ET. Then, Saturday will be devoted to the sprint events, as the sprint shootout is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET with the sprint race taking place at 6:00 p.m. ET. Finally, the main race is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

All events will broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNNews, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has won the last two US Grand Prix events, and he opens as a heavy favorite to claim three in a row while holding -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have the next best odds to win this race at +1200 each while Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton check in at +1600 and +2200 respectively.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

US Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, October 20

1:30 p.m. ET — Practice — ESPN2, WatchESPN

5:00 p.m. ET — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 21

1:30 p.m. ET — Sprint Shootout — ESPNNews, WatchESPN

6:00 p.m. ET — Sprint Race — ESPNNews, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 22

3:00 p.m. ET — US Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN