Will Ferrell and Shaun O’Hara to appear on Week 4 MNF ManningCast

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ‘ManningCast’ will return tonight for the Week 4 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. This will the second ManningCast of the season as they continue through their third season of the simulcast.

The broadcast will begin at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the two Super Bowl winning brothers will have two guests for tonight with Will Ferrell and Shaun O’Hara set to make an appearance on the show.

In the first half, Ferrell should absolutely bring the laughs to a broadcast that already has a comedic slant with Peyton and Eli regularly cracking jokes throughout the night. He’ll most likely talk about his upcoming role playing John Madden in a movie, along with his recent roles in Barbie and Strays.

The second half will lean into the Giants vibe of the evening with Shaun O’Hara stopping by to talk with his old quarterback Eli. O’Hara was the center for the Giants during their surprise run to Super Bowl 42 in 2007, so we’ll surely get a bunch of stories from that team tonight.