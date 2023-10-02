How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for October 2 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

This is the go-home show to Saturday’s Fastlane pay-per-view from Indianapolis and the build on the Raw side of things will be wrapped up with tonight’s show. A few matches have been announced for the evening with one title being on the line.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The main event of last Monday’s episode of Raw saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defend the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Zayn hit Priest with a Helluva Kick and seemingly had the titles won for him and KO, only for JD McDonagh to hit him with one of the belts. Priest then covered a downed Zayn for the pinfall to retain.

Afterwards, the Judgement Day attacked the two before Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came out to even the odds. The two parties fought each other in a chaotic brawl as Raw went off the air. We’ll surely get the fallout from this and while Fastlane is this Saturday, it should be noted that Survivor Series is next month and the seeds may be getting planted for an elimination match between these parties.

Speaking of Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre has continued to take umbrage with the former Bloodline member’s presence on Raw and went on Miz TV last week to explain why he left Jey hanging while he was being attacked the week prior. He was interrupted by the New Day, who called his actions cowardly and not the Drew McIntyre they’ve gotten to know over the past few years. McIntyre would go on to defeat Kofi Kingston in a match with the help of Ivar from the Viking Raiders. After the match McIntyre left the ring as Ivar laid waste to Kingston. Tonight, D-Mac will once again appear on Miz TV to explain himself once again. We’ll also get Woods squaring off with Ivar.

Becky Lynch successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton in a street fight at No Mercy, she’ll put her title back on the line when defending against Tegan Nox. Standing up for herself against Natalya last week, Nox won the match and earned the right to face the winner of the Lynch-Stratton match from No Mercy for the title. We’ll see if the upstart can earn the biggest win of her career against “Big Time Becks” this evening.

Nia Jax has been on a rampage since returning last month and tonight, she’ll go one-on-one with her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Jax brutally attacked Zoey Stark last week and tonight, she’ll face a women who defeated her in singles action shortly before she was released two years ago. It should be noted that neither Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley or Raquel Rodriguez has been on the show since she was attacked by Jax three weeks ago, so we’ll see if either of them returns tonight.

Also on the show, Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Tomasso Ciampa will have a contract signing for their upcoming title match.