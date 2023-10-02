Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff may miss entire postseason with shoulder injury

The Milwaukee Brewers got some devastating news on the eve of their Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as reports surfaced on Monday afternoon that ace Brandon Woodruff won’t be able to pitch this week — and could miss the entire postseason — due to a shoulder injury.

News: Brandon Woodruff out for the wild card series and possibly the playoffs with a shoulder injury, per Craig Counsell. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 2, 2023

It’s not the first time that Woodruff, 30, has dealt with a shoulder ailment this season, as the righty was out from mid-April until August due to nagging shoulder inflammation. When he’s been on the mound, though, he’s been as good as ever, posting a 2.28 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings of work. The two-time All-Star was expected to get the ball for Game 1 on Tuesday night, as Milwaukee skipped his turn in the rotation last week in order to make sure it had its ace rested and ready to go.

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the Brewers aren’t hurting for frontline starters. Both Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39 ERA) and Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86 ERA) have massive upside, even if they’ve been a bit inconsistent at points this season. Milwaukee has yet to announce which one will get the nod on Tuesday, but the real issue is what this does to the team’s pitching depth behind those two. Rather than potentially riding just three starters all the way through the postseason, the Brew Crew will now have to rely on someone like Wade Miley or Adrian Houser to pitch significant innings.

The Brewers host the Diamondbacks at 7:08 p.m. ET for Game 1 on Tuesday, with the game airing on ESPN2.