Report: Iowa QB Cade McNamara to miss remainder of 2023 season

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a knee injury, per David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider. The QB sustained the injury in the first quarter of the team’s 26-16 victory over Michigan State on Saturday and had to be carted to the locker room. Sophomore backup Deacon Hill finished the game for the Hawkeyes and will most likely take over as the starter moving forward.

Spending his first three collegiate seasons at Michigan, McNamara transferred to Iowa in the offseason after JJ McCarthy had firmly supplanted him as the Wolverines starter in the offseason. He suffered a injury to his right calf in fall camp prior to the season, but was able to suit up for the team’s opener against Utah State. Through five games, he completed just 51.5% of his passes for 505 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Given that this is his fourth season and the NCAA granting extra years of eligibility to players who played during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he should be back in Iowa City in 2024.